International Literacy Day Marked at Santaneer Home, Highlighting Adult Education and Dignity for the Elderly

GUWAHATI: International Literacy Day was observed at Santaneer Home for the Elderly with a cultural programme and community participation as part of the ULLAS Literacy Fortnight, in collaboration with the District Adult Education Office, Kamrup.

The programme was attended by Rituraj Boirah, IAS (Retd.), and Chinmoyee Talukdar, AES, along with officials and staff of the District Adult Education Office. The event highlighted literacy as a means of empowerment, dignity and lifelong learning.

Members of the Gorkha community presented traditional songs and dances, while spiritual songs and musical performances added to the programme. Students attending the adult functional literacy classes conducted at Santaneer's Retreat Home for the elderly also participated.

Elderly residents Pradip Chakrabarty and Rina Deb Roy, who volunteer as teachers, and community outreach worker Nanda Devi were felicitated for their contributions. The programme also highlighted the ULLAS initiative, which promotes adult literacy, lifelong learning and social inclusion.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Barnali Deb, SSA. The organisers said the observance celebrated lifelong learning, cultural diversity, dignity and community participation, a press release said.

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