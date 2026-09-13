Assam: International Literacy Day celebrated at Kamargaon College

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BOKAKHAT: International Literacy Day was observed at Kamargaon College on Thursday under the initiative of the Department of Education. The programme was organised with the objective of highlighting the importance of literacy and creating awareness about the need to promote education. The programme was conducted by Dr Punendra Das, Head of the Department of Education. Pragati Barthakur Barua, Associate Professor of the Department of Education at Jaya Gogoi College, attended the programme as the resource person.

At the beginning of the programme, College Principal Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia spoke about ensuring access to education for every individual in society and emphasised the collective responsibility of all in promoting education.

Resource person Pragati Barthakur Barua said that literacy should not be confined merely to the ability to read and write, but should be regarded as an important means of achieving an individual’s overall development, social awareness, and empowerment.

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