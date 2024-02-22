International Mother Language Day observed at Dispur College in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Department of English at Dispur College celebrated International Mother Language Day at the college conference hall today.

The event began with the inaugural speech delivered by Dr. Navajyoti Borah, Principal, Dispur College, where he emphasised the importance of’mother ‘tongue’ and cultural diversity for the achievement of a sustained harmonious future for human civilization. Dr. Borah, in his speech, highlighted Bangladesh’s sensitivity towards language and its connection to the human essence by citing the Language Movement of 1948. Invited panellist Dr. Abhigyan Prasad, Head, Department of English, B. Borooah College, delivered his insightful lecture on the significance of the first language with regards to pedagogy, keeping in alignment with the theme of this year, “Multilingual Education is a Pillar of Intergenerational Learning.”

In his speech, Dr. Prasad quoted David Crystal, who had dubbed the English language a “cannibal” language as it has devoured the vernaculars within the academic and social scenario. Dr. Prasad urged the students to at least be bilingual (if not multilingual) and stressed the idea that everyone should possess competency in their native language along with English.

Dr. Chinmoy Hawaladar, Associate Professor, Department of Sanskrit, National University, Bangladesh, and the chief guest of the event, delivered his keynote address on the Lingua-Cultural Movement of 1948 that led to the creation of the free nation of Bangladesh after an era of struggles, bloodbaths, and tussles, a press release said.

Also read: International Mother Language Day observed in Lakhimpur Commerce College