International Mother Language Day observed in Lakhimpur Commerce College

LAKHIMPUR: The Department of Assamese of Lakhimpur Commerce College celebrated the International Mother Language Day on Wednesday. During the celebration of the event, stress was laid on this year’s theme of the International Mother Language Day, that is “Multilingual education - a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning”. The theme has highlighted that the mother tongue languages are vital for inclusive education and safeguarding indigenous languages. Initiating education in mother tongue and gradually incorporating other languages helps in fostering effective learning.

To celebrate the event, the Department of Assamese, Lakhimpur Commerce College organized a ceremonial programme, the meeting of which was chaired by Professor Tilak Chandra Deka, the Head of the Department. The meeting was attended by College Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika, Vice-Principal Sajjad Hussain as chief guests. Taking part in the meeting Professor Achu Kumar Gogoi, Professor Mridu Smita Hazarika , Professor Mrinal Pegu, departmental students Pavitra Chutia, and Dipjyoti Mili delivered speeches on the International Mother Language Day. The meeting concluded with the President’s remarks and the chant of “Chira Chenehi Mor Bhasha Janani...”, the title song of Axam Xahitya Xabha, written by Mitradev Mahanta.

Also Read: Assam: Effigies burnt demanding to provide wages to labourers and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate

Also Watch: