International Safe Abortion Day observed in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: International Safe Abortion Day was observed at Dhirenpara First Referral Unit (FRU) in Kamrup Metro on Monday, with emphasis on ensuring safe and quality abortion care through trained healthcare providers and designated health facilities. As part of the programme, Dr Sobhasmita Borthakur of Dhirenpara FRU was felicitated for her contribution to providing Comprehensive Abortion Care (CAC) services.

The programme was attended by Dr Bhupendra Kumar Bhuyan, Additional Chief Medical and Health Officer (Family Welfare), Dr Pallabi Barua, SDM&HO, Dhirenpara Zone, Dr Banajit Pathak, Dr Sobhasmita Borthakur, Mriganka Saikia, Senior Coordinator, Ipas Development Foundation, and members of the National Health Mission from the district and Dhirenpara Zone, besides nurses and other staff of the facility.

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