Assam: International Safe Abortion Day observed at TRBKCH in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: International Safe Abortion Day was observed on Monday at Tolaram Bafna Kamrup District Civil Hospital (TRBKCH) with the objective of preventing deaths and health complications arising from unsafe abortions and strengthening access to Comprehensive Abortion Care (CAC) services for women.

The theme for International Safe Abortion Day 2026 is 'Solidarity in Action: Enabling Choice and Access for All.'

On the occasion, an awareness meeting was organised at TRBKCH, attended by Dr Dipak Chandra Das, CM&HO (CD), Dr Moonmoon Hazarika, Superintendent, TRBKCH, Dr Jayanta Boruah, Senior Gynaecologist, TRBKCH, Reeta Pradhan, Senior Director, IPAS, along with other officials and healthcare personnel of the Health Department, Kamrup.

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