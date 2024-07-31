International Tiger Day: Celebrations in Manas highlight community role in conservation

GUWAHATI: International Tiger Day was celebrated on a grand scale on July 29 at Bhuyanpara near Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), upholding the communities living in the fringes of Manas Tiger Reserve in Assam for setting an example of co-existence thereby aiding conservation of tiger and its habitat, stated a press release.

The event was initiated by the Tiger Research and Conservation Division (TRCD) of Aaranyak, Manas Tiger Reserve and IUCN India in collaboration with Government of Environment and Forests - Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), World Wide Fund for Nature - India (WWF) and Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

Over 350 individuals including members from indigenous Bodo community living in fringe villages of Manas National Park, Forest personnel, NGO personnel, conservation leaders, nature enthusiasts, SSB and Assam Police personnel attended the celebration organized at Manas Conservation and Outreach Centre (MCOC) of Aaranyak at Bhuyanpara.

The celebration was marked by a series of dynamic activities relating to the tiger, habitats and forest conservation while not losing sight of the community perspective of the conservation efforts as well. The event kicked off with the inauguration of an exhibition where products produced by members of indigenous communities and through conservation initiatives developed by Aaranyak were displayed.

Noted conservation scientist, secretary general and the CEO of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, welcoming the gathering expressed his gratitude towards the event's organizing partners for their support while emphasizing the importance of a collaborative approach for Tiger conservation and recovery on Manas as a whole.

Senior scientist Dr Bibhuti Prasad Lahkar, and senior conservation biologist of Aaranyak, Dr Dipankar Lahkar, then made a comprehensive presentation on the recovery of tigers in Manas. They talked about the roles of local communities, non-governmental organizations, and the Forest department, specifically the Indo-Bhutan Transboundary Manas Conservation Area (TraMCA) effort that supports the recovery of Manas and its tiger population.

The event was graced by PCCF (Retired) Anindya Swargiary; IFS, CHD Forests, BTC, Suman Mohapatra; Director of ASTEC Dr Jaideep Baruah; Senior Project Associate, IUCN India, Meenal Pahuja, as guest speakers. Chief Environment Officer, Department of Environment and Climate Change, Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Tenzin Wangchuk, who could not be present in the programme, sent a video message for the participants of the programme, wherein he applauded the initiatives of every stakeholder that has contributed in the conservation of TraMCA landscape as indicated by recovery of tiger population.

During the event, Anindya Swargiary and Sri Tenzin Wangchuk were honoured for their proactive leadership in establishing the TraMCA initiative. Former forest officials of Assam Hiranya Kumar Sarma and Dharanidhar Boro; Teacher of Kamardisa High School and Advisor MMES, Kokilabari, Chandrakanta Basumatary; Former president of Manas Maozigendri Ecotourism Society (MMES) and former Brand Ambassador, Forest & Environment Department, Assam (2018-2019), Chandra Kanta Basumatary, were also felicitated for their benevolent, exemplary and continuous contributions to the recovery of Manas National Park.

The eminent dignitaries were felicitated with a citation, "Xorai" (an exquisite bell metal product considered a symbol of the Assamese culture), an "Aronai" (a small Boro traditional scarf and a symbol of love and respect), "Japi" (traditional conical hat of Assam), Karbi ethnic shawls and scarfs, a book on tiger and a coffee mug.

Addressing the event, Mohapatra underlined the importance of raising awareness amongst the coming generations about the importance of preserving Manas and other natural habitats for wildlife. Dr Jaideep Baruah mentioned the scenario of how the tiger population in India once decreased and the planned conservation efforts have helped in sustaining and increasing the population of tigers. Dr Baruah while mentioning the superstitions attached to the usage of the body parts of wildlife, urged everyone to act against wildlife crime.

During her speech, Pahuja mentioned the landmark tiger conservation initiative - Integrated Tiger Habitat Conservation Programme currently ongoing in tiger bearing countries around the world including India. She said communities living in the fringes of Manas Tiger reserve are setting a great example of co-existence which is immensely aided in tiger and habitat conservation.

Felicitations were also conferred on indigenous and local community members from various fringe villages of Manas Tiger Reserve who have set laudable examples by adopting alternative sustainable livelihoods thereby contributing in an exemplary way in reducing dependency of the forest. Thirteen individuals and SHGs were felicitated with a citation, an "Aronia" and a coffee mug. At the end of the event, certificates were distributed to the children who took part in the painting competitions organized on the occasion of Global Tiger Day.

Aaranyak is committed towards conservation of biodiversity, ecosystem and supporting the indigenous communities residing in the Manas landscape through alternative sustainable livelihood activities, education and awareness programmes. The initiative is supported by IUCN-KfW.

