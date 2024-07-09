Assam: Tiger found dead in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: A decomposed carcass of a full grown male Royal Bengal Tiger has been recovered in Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve this early morning. The staff of the Park during routing patrol duty found the carcass near Khairasali Anti Poaching camp on the bank of river Pachnoi. According to attending veterinarian the ill fated Royal Bengal Tiger was died seven to ten days back due to old age. In the post mortem examination, samples were collected for forensic test and was buried observing all the formalities.

