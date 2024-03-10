Assam: International Women’s Day celebrated across state

LAKHIMPUR: Assam College Teachers Association (ACTA), Lakhimpur Zone on Friday observed the International Women’s Day in association with Lakhimpur Commerce College at its adopted village Rangajan Borbil on the bank of River Ranganadi in North Lakhimpur. A meeting was held for that occasion on the Borbil Rangamancha which was inaugurated by Sazzad Hussain, Vice Principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College. Chaired by Jibedhar Nath, President ACTA Lakhimpur Zone, the objective of the meeting was explained by Dr Sangeeta Borthakur Tamuly of Lakhimpur Commerce College and Coordinator of Women Cell of ACTA Lakhimpur Zone and its Assistant Secretary.

The proceedings of the meeting began with a Borgeet recitation by Himadri Deka, Library Assistant of Lakhimpur Commerce College. Sub Divisional Health Officer Dr Silpi Saikia and young entrepreneur Banashree Hazarika attended the meeting as chief guest and invited speaker. The meeting was also addressed by ACTA, Lakhimpur Zone’s secretary Prafulla Nath. Three prominent elderly women of Borbil village, namely Champawati Mili, Lofa Mili and Bisanti Payeng were felicitated by Lakhimpur Commerce College on that occasion. A book on Women’s Rights and Empowerment in Post Colonial India by Dr Himjyoti Doley and Dr Poli Borah of LTK College were released at that meeting. Dr Sikhamoni Borgohain of Lakhimpur Commerce College performed a solo violin play while its librarian Runjun Baruah recited poems on that occasion. ACTA Zonal members from Lakhimpur Girls’ College, LTK College, Lakhimpur Kendriya Mahavidyalaya also attended the function. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Manjumani Saikia.

DOOMDOOMA: International Women’s Day 2024, was celebrated by Red Shield Division of Indian Army by honouring some remarkable women of Kakapather whose resilience and achievements inspired the society. Three Army widows, embodying strength and sacrifice were felicitated by Red Shield Division which gave the message that the Army always remembers its gallant soldiers and is always there to support their families.

Bina Borkotoky, a 70 year plus athlete who secured first positions in various athletics events (in 70 years plus category) in Asia Pacific Master Games, South Korea 2023 and SBKF 8th International Games 2023 in Dubai, was also honoured for defying age stereotypes and proving that determination knows no bounds. A girl student Leena Kushal Das, student of Kakapather Higher Secondary School who was the topper of her class was also felicitated on the occasion.

By acknowledging these extraordinary women, Indian Army sends a powerful message to the nation - a message that echoes encouragement, possibilities and the breaking of societal norms.

NAGAON: Sati Radhika Mohila Tirtha, a sister organization of Asom Satra Mahasabha in association with its district unit Nagaon Zila Sati Radhika Mohila Tirtha centrally observed International Women’s Day with a day long programmes at Hatipara Debokial Bor Namghor on Friday.

The programme was initiated with unfurling its flag at the Namghor premises. Dr Niroda Mahanta, the president of its Nagaon district unit chaired the open session of the programme while professor Dr Karabi Hazarika attended the session as the chief guest and spoke on empowerment of women in the society. During the session, Dr Krishna Goswami, Xatradhikar and adviser to Nagaon Zila Satra Mahasabha ceremonially released its annual souvenir ‘Santijan’. Sowani Goswami, noted Assamese writer was felicitated in the programme by the organization for her contribution towards the fields of literature, art and culture of the state.

During the session, the trophies and certificates were also distributed among the winners of various events conducted among the participants in morning session of the programme.

