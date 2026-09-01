Intoxicated Driver Crashes Swift into Barricade on Guwahati Flyover, No Injuries Reported

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Swift car allegedly driven by an intoxicated man crashed into a barricade on the Shraddhanjali Flyover in Guwahati during the early hours of Monday. The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01DK0877, was travelling from Ganeshguri towards Commerce Point when it rammed into the barricade on the flyover. The driver was reportedly the only occupant of the car. No injuries were reported in the incident, although the vehicle sustained damage. Following the accident, Geetanagar Police seized the vehicle and began an inquiry into the incident.

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