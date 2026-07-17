Truck driver-led gang held for diverting Rs 35 lakh lubricant consignment from Guwahati to Kamrup shop

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested four members of an alleged dacoit gang accused of looting lubricant consignments worth around Rs 35 lakh from a transporter company at Azara and selling them in different parts of Assam. According to police, the consignments, which were meant for delivery to Dimapur, were allegedly diverted by the truck driver and handyman in collusion with a gang of 10 to 12 men from North Kamrup. Instead of unloading the goods in Dimapur, the accused allegedly stored the lubricant at a shop in Haldha village on the Kamrup-Darrang border. Acting on an FIR lodged by the transporter company, Azara Police, with assistance from Baihata Chariali Police, traced the vehicle through GPS and arrested Munna Ahmed, Rajib Ali, Iftikhar and Biku. Police said the alleged mastermind, Moinul Ali, and six other gang members remained absconding.

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