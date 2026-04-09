IPS Officers, CRPF Join Area Domination Patrol in Guwahati Ahead of Polls

An Area Domination Patrol was carried out across parts of Guwahati as part of stepped-up security measures in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections on April 9.

The operation was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Basistha, with the participation of officers-in-charge of Basistha and Hatigaon police stations, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and four probationary IPS officers.

The patrol covered several sensitive locations to strengthen surveillance and maintain law and order in the run-up to the polls. Officials stated that the exercise aimed to enhance public confidence and ensure a secure environment for the electoral process.

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