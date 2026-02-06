IQAC of West Guwahati College of Education organized Orientation Programme

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of West Guwahati College of Education organized a week-long Orientation Programme from January 25 to February 4, 2026, aimed at encouraging the creative talents of student trainees. The annual programme featured a wide range of literary, sports and cultural activities.

Literary events included on-the-spot essay, poem and story writing competitions, along with quiz, debate, memory test, extempore speech and calligraphy. Students also participated enthusiastically in indoor and outdoor sports such as running, relay and balance races, tug of war, kabaddi, chess, carrom and arm wrestling.

