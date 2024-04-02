IQAC, West Guwahati College of Education organized workshop on vermicompost preparation

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: IQAC, West Guwahati College of Education organised a day-long workshop on Vermicompost Preparation at the auditorium of West Guwahati College of Education on 30 March 2024. The programme started at 1:30 PM with an introductory speech by the Principal of West Guwahati College of Education, Dr Gitanjali Choudhury. She introduced the resource person for the event, Dr Uddhab Kalita, Professor (Agronomy), Department of LPM College of Veterinary Science, AAU, Khanapara. He gave a speech expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the principal, faculty, and all the student trainees of WGCE. Thereafter, Mrs Barsita Sarkar (Faculty of WGCE) felicitated the resource person before the discussion about the advantages of vermicompost, its preparation procedure and methods and discussed the ideal pit size for vermicompost.

