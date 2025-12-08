Is Guwahati really a ‘Smart City’? Residents worried over crimes, traffic…

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As Guwahati proudly carries the tag of a “Smart City,” its residents are increasingly questioning whether the city’s reality matches the claim. Behind the illuminated streets, glittering flyovers and beautification projects lie a growing unrest—fuelled by rising crimes, unchecked drug abuse, garbage mismanagement, and deteriorating civic infrastructure.

Many citizens now believe that the city’s “smartness” is more cosmetic than structural, serving as a model to showcase rather than transforming everyday life on the ground.

Drug abuse is surging and crime is on the rise. Incidents of theft, robbery and drug-related offences have sharply increased in several localities, raising widespread alarm. Locals say the influx of young drug users roaming the streets throughout the day has made many neighbourhoods unsafe.

“The number of drug addicts has drastically increased. At night, I often come across addicts while returning from work—and shockingly, even small children among them,” said a resident of Pan Bazaar, calling the situation deeply disturbing.

The growing presence of addicts near railway tracks has left railway staff and local residents worried about both safety and the deeper social crisis it reflects. Despite strict enforcement drives, drug rackets appear to continue operating without significant disruption.

Apart from disruptions due to waterlogging and deteriorating traffic management, garbage stench and neglect have become a daily struggle for residents. While Guwahati pushes its Smart City agenda, several neighbourhoods say they are reeling under basic sanitation failures.

“The area in our locality has become a dump yard. GMC vehicles come only a few days a week, leaving piles of garbage that emit foul smell and attract mosquitoes,” complained a shopkeeper. “We have filed multiple complaints, but nothing changes on the ground.”

Residents say the foul smell has become part of daily life as overflowing bins and irregular waste collection turn lanes into breeding grounds for disease.

Public toilets, locals say, remain dirty and poorly maintained—contradicting the Smart City’s goals of hygiene and accessible sanitation.

Broken roads, hanging wires and construction debris are worsening the city’s infrastructure. Another city resident pointed to the deteriorating physical infrastructure: “Construction debris is scattered everywhere—concrete rubble, aggregates, everything cluttering the lanes. Broken roads cause accidents. And the loosely hanging electrical wires near transformers are extremely dangerous.”

Despite repeated repairs, many roads continue to remain uneven, posing risks to commuters, pedestrians and children.

The city appears to be a ‘Smart City’ only in name, residents say. The contradiction between Guwahati’s Smart City image and the ground reality is becoming starker. While infrastructure projects continue to be launched, residents say basic issues—cleanliness, safety, crime control, drug abuse, and civic accountability—have worsened.

For many, the promise of a smart, efficient urban space feels distant.

“For now, the neighbourhood continues its daily struggle with crime, filth and administrative apathy,” a resident summed up. “We don’t know when relief will finally arrive.”

As Guwahati continues to grow, its citizens are calling for smart governance—not just smart facades.

Also Read: Guwahati: Sinking City or Smart City? Residents Slam Civic Betrayal