Guwahati

Jaba Chakraborty Launches New Goalpariya Folk Album in Guwahati

Vocalist Jaba Chakraborty unveiled her Goalpariya video album "Moi Sundori Randhon Janong Na" at New Art Players Auditorium, Guwahati, in the presence of Padma Shri awardee Ajay Dutta and other cultural figures.
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GUWAHATI: Noted vocalist Jaba Chakraborty released her new Goalpariya video album “Moi Sundori Randhon Janong Na” at a ceremony held on Saturday at the New Art Players Auditorium in Guwahati. The album, produced under the banner of S.D. Production, was unveiled in the presence of music director Anupam Choudhury, folk artist Dhanada Pathak, Padma Shri awardee Ajay Dutta, and Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia.

Speakers at the event highlighted Chakraborty's long-standing contribution to preserving Goalpariya folk traditions, and appreciated her effort to present this distinct regional musical heritage in a contemporary format accessible to wider audiences.

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