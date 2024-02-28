Jagiroad Railway Station is to undergo redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

GUWAHATI: In a bid to further enhance rail facilities in the Northeast and Assam, Rs. 10,369 crore have been allocated in the interim Budget 2024-25 for railway infrastructure projects. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), 91 stations within the NFR's jurisdiction are being redeveloped with world-class modern amenities and facilities. Among the selected railway stations, Jagiroad railway station in Assam will receive a significant facelift under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs. 31.18 crore. The revamping of this station will provide modern, state-of-the-art amenities to the railway users of the nearby areas.

Jagiroad railway station is an important station in Assam that serves Jagiroad town under the Marigaon district of Assam and in Lumding Division of NFR. Under the proposed redevelopment, the existing station building will be extended with an improved facade along with special facilities like AC and 2nd-class waiting halls with the latest amenities for the convenience of the passengers. The development of a porch for the drop-off and pickup of passengers,Divyangjan-friendly ramps, toilet facilities, and other modern amenities like a garden or park in the circulating area, cafeteria facilities, modern signage, and a water foundation will also be provided. A new modern toilet block will be built separately for male and female passengers. Improved parking facilities for all types of vehicles and beautification of the circulating area are also planned. All the platforms will be provided with shelter and will be resurfaced with marble, stone, tiles, etc. for ease of movement for passengers. A separate entry and exit path will be developed, which will improve accessibility for passengers.

Tenders have been awarded for all the above works. Foundation work for the new station building has already started. Work for other passenger amenities like helping booths and kiosks, a food court in the parking area, landscape lighting arrangements, the provision of easy-access water booths for Divyangjan, etc. is also in progress.

The upgrade of this station will lead to the creation of new avenues, which will lead to new employment, business opportunities, and ease of travel for passengers across the Northeast. The upgraded station will act as the centre of socioeconomic activities in the area, a press release said.

Also Read: Asom Gana Parishad remembered Nagen Sharma on his 24th death anniversary

Also Watch: