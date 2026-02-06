Jailer of Guwahati Central Jail arrested in connection with alleged large-scale unethical practices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested Debokamal Bora, Jailer of Guwahati Central Jail, in connection with alleged large-scale unethical practices and illegal privileges to select inmates.

Police said the arrest followed an investigation into the smuggling of prohibited items inside the jail, during which two Assam Police jawans—Konkan Bora and Debajit Das of the 4th Assam Police Battalion—were earlier arrested for allegedly supplying narcotics and other contraband. During interrogation, the two reportedly made confessional statements implicating the jail superintendent.

Investigators alleged that the superintendent accepted financial bribes in return for favours and allowed certain high-profile inmates to enjoy “royal hospitality” in violation of jail norms. Police also pointed to a deep-rooted nexus between jail officials and security personnel that enabled illicit activities to continue undetected.

Following the disclosures made by the arrested jawans, Basistha Police apprehended Debokamal Bora to further investigate the extent of the alleged corruption network operating within Guwahati Central Jail.

