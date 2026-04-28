Guwahati

Jain Dharohar Divas in Guwahati Marks 5th Death Anniversary of Social Worker Nirmal Kumar Sethi

The fifth death anniversary of social worker Nirmal Kumar Sethi was observed as Jain Dharohar Divas in the city on Sunday.
Nirmal Kumar Sethi
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The fifth death anniversary of social worker Nirmal Kumar Sethi was observed as Jain Dharohar Divas in the city on Sunday.

The programme, organised by Sri Digamber Jain Panchayat at Shri Mahavir Bhawan in Fancy Bazar, began with lamp lighting and a devotional performance. Speakers highlighted Sethi's contributions to community development, education and preservation of Jain culture. Ramesh Chandra Jain and Kishore Kumar Jain emphasized the need for the younger generation to follow his ideals. The event also included the felicitation of Manik Chandra Jain and concluded with a vote of thanks.

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Social worker
Jain Dharohar Divas
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