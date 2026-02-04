13th Death Anniversary of Assamese Writer Trilokya Bhattacharya Observed

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The 13th death anniversary of eminent Assamese fiction writer and ‘Sanchipat’r Puthi’ creator Trilokya Bhattacharya was observed at the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan.

Speaking at the memorial programme, noted short story writer Kumud Saikia said that Bhattacharyya’s 1987 novel ‘Uttarakanda’ was the first Assamese novel written in the reconstruction style. He explained that the style reinterprets classical stories, characters, and situations by assigning new meanings and perspectives, adding that ‘Uttarakanda’ fully embodied this literary approach and later influenced Assamese literature significantly.

The programme featured a research-oriented lecture on ‘Reconstruction Style in Assamese Literature and Trilokya Bhattacharya’s Novel.’ Speakers highlighted that the reconstruction technique had been widely used in other Indian languages as well, citing examples such as Vishnu Sakharam Khandekar’s Marathi novel ‘Yayati’ (Jnanpith Award, 1974), Pratibha Ray’s Odia novel ‘Yajnaseni’ (Xahitya Akademi Award, 1985), and Chandraprasad Saikia’s ‘Maharathi,’ which presented a psychological interpretation of the Mahabharata character Karna.

Kumud Saikia further noted that ‘Uttarakanda,’ based on the Uttarakanda of the Ramayana, was the first mythological novel in Assamese literature and praised the novel’s portrayal of Urmila as a character of exceptional depth. He also recalled Bhattacharyya’s notable literary works, including ‘Rajarshi,’ ‘Agnigarh’at Agnisnan,’ ‘Mrityunjayi Mahakal,’ ‘Buddhadev’r Mrityu,’ ‘Chakarifeti,’ ‘Asamapta Case Diary,’ ‘Madartalit Jui,’ and ‘Devadasir Jagannath,’ describing his contribution to Assamese literature as enduring and significant.

Earlier, former Tezpur Xahitya Xabha President and eminent novelist Dr Bhupen Saikia, in his tribute, said that Bhattacharya’s essays marked a departure from conventional thought and reflected a sincere search for truth. Referring to his posthumously published essay collections, he remarked that they offered fresh perspectives and demonstrated original and fearless critical thinking. The programme was presided over by Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Vice-President Dwijen Nath and conducted by former Secretary Pankaj Baruah. It began with a welcome address by Dwijen Nath.

Professor Dr Pallab Bhattacharya, said that his father did not receive due recognition during his lifetime but expressed hope that his literary legacy would now find its rightful place.

Earlier, floral tributes were paid after lamps were lit before a portrait of Trilokya Bhattacharya by his son, Dr Pallab Bhattacharya, who is also the Secretary of Tezpur Xahitya Xabha. Family members and senior literary figures, including former Tezpur Xahitya Xabha President Ramesh Chandra Kalita, also paid their respects.

