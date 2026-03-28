Jairangam Fringes Assam 2026 Opens in Guwahati This Weekend

Guwahati's theatre scene gets a boost this weekend with Jairangam Fringes Assam 2026, a two-day festival bringing together stage productions from across India at Agora: The Space, located at Anuradha Cineplex Complex in East Bamunimaidan.

The event is presented by the Society of 3M Dot Bands Theatre Family Society in collaboration with the Jirsong theatre group, as part of the larger Jairangam theatre festival.

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