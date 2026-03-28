Jairangam Fringes Assam 2026 Opens in Guwahati This Weekend

Guwahati's theatre scene gets a boost this weekend with Jairangam Fringes Assam 2026, a two-day festival bringing together stage productions from across India at Agora: The Space, located at Anuradha Cineplex Complex in East Bamunimaidan.
The event is presented by the Society of 3M Dot Bands Theatre Family Society in collaboration with the Jirsong theatre group, as part of the larger Jairangam theatre festival.
Also Read: Guwahati: Premiere of ‘Bhupenda Uncut’ held at Anuradha Cineplex
The first evening opens with the Assamese play "Men in a Box" at 7:00 PM. Written and directed by Ripam Bharadwaj and presented by Shristi Uniting Culture & Society, the production explores themes of fear, isolation, and internal conflict in modern life.
At 8:00 PM, a talk show titled "Theatre of Tomorrow" will follow, featuring theatre practitioners Robijita Gogoi, Asha Kuthari Choudhary, and Ripam Bharadwaj. Raina Bhattacharya will moderate the discussion on emerging trends shaping contemporary theatre.
On the second evening, the Hindi play "Letters to the Unborn Children of Fatima Jahan" will be staged at 7:00 PM. Directed by Dr Gaurav Das and presented by Santoshpur Anuchintan from Kolkata, the play traces the emotional journey of a young woman navigating adversity and resilience.
The two productions together offer contrasting regional voices and styles, reflecting the breadth of contemporary Indian theatre.