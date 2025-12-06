Jal Jeevan Mission a Flop Show in Assam: Gaurav Gogoi

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: “In Assam, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) has turned into a complete flop show. Instead of ensuring household tap-water supply, the scheme has left thousands of families in disastrous conditions. Contractors and workers engaged in the project have still not received their due payments,” said the Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha today.

Raising the issue during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Gogoi said, “In Assam, the Jal Jeevan Mission has become a mockery. The people involved in this project are suffering immensely. Contractors and labourers have not been paid their dues for a long time.”

Highlighting the state government's failure, Gogoi added, "Contractors under the Jal Jeevan Mission, deprived of timely payment, have been forced to take to the streets in protest. Outstanding bills worth Rs 3,500 crore remain unpaid. Young contractors who took loans to execute the project are now facing severe financial losses.”

He further alleged that while a few contractors have received partial payments, the government has adopted a blatant policy of favouritism. “Only those contractors who have close links with BJP ministers and MLAs have been paid a portion of their bills. This is the ultimate failure of the so-called double-engine government,” Gogoi asserted.

Urging the Centre and the State government to take immediate action, the MP called for a constructive dialogue to find a meaningful resolution for Jal Mitras, contractors, and all stakeholders associated with the scheme.

