Assam: Maiden Public Private Partnership under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: In a maiden initiative in Public Private Partnership under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Tinsukia, four water supply projects in two tea estates in the district were officially handed over to the tea garden management of Jalan Nagar Development Pvt. Ltd. in an event held at the Conference Hall of District Commissioner Tinsukia on Monday.

Bhaskarjyoti Sharma, Addl Chief Engineer, PHED, and Mirzana Hussain ADC, Tinsukia, formally handed over the projects to General Manager Gurnam Singh and other estate officials.

It is noteworthy, that in spite of the presence of more than 400 piped drinking water supply projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission in tea estates in Tinsukia district, this is the first project to be managed by the estate authorities. The scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis in the district and along with provisions to supply piped drinking water to households, the government will provide a maximum of Rs 5,000 for the salary of Jal Jeevan Mitra and monthly electricity bills for the management of these projects. Other management responsibilities will be borne by the plantation authorities in consultation with its committee members.

The pilot project has been implemented in the two gardens of Jalan Nagar Development Pvt. Ltd. in response to their proposal submitted to the government, said Juganto Gohain, Executive Engineer Tinsukia Division, PHED. He said that the project at Bahadur in Bahadur tea estate at a cost of Rs 1.15 crore will benefit 244 families, at Bapuji Barpeta at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore will benefit 274 families, at Muraline in Bahadur tea estate at a cost of Rs 90.71 lakh will benefit 210 families, and at Chota Tingrai tea estate at the cost of 1.09 crore will benefit 232 families.

The projects will benefit 960 tea plantation families at a total cost of Rs 4.20 crore. He said that in contrast to the other water supply projects installed in the tea estates of Tinsukia district, the responsibility of regular maintenance of these particular projects would be on the estate authorities.

