Jal Jeevan Mission Assam & DHE to initiate Jal Vidya Programme

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) Assam and the Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Government of Assam, signed an MoU to engage and educate college students on water quality, WASH practices, and the functionality assessment of water supply schemes on Tuesday.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, Kailash Karthik, N., Director, Higher Education, Government of Assam, and Pomi Baruah in the presence of the Special Chief Secretary, Syedain Abbasi, and other senior officials from both departments as well as representatives from colleges and PHED district officials.

Under this MoU, the Jal Vidya Programme will be initiated under JJM Assam. Upon completion of the training, the college students are expected to serve as advocates for safe practices within their communities to drive behavioural change. The students can leverage PHED infrastructure for academic pursuits and collaborate with community stakeholders to implement projects under faculty mentorship.

This MoU encourages academic research, critical thinking, and innovation and promotes a culture of problem-solving and continuous improvement among young minds. It also cultivates community participation, ensuring that local needs and perspectives are integrated into water management practices. It is expected that this collaboration between JJM, PHED Assam, and DHE will act as a paradigm shift in addressing public health challenges by leveraging collective expertise and resources.

Also Read: Assam: DDWS Secretary reviews Jal Jeevan Mission and SBM-G and lauds state