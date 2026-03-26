"Jalsa" Classical Music Event Coming to Guwahati on March 28

A classical music event titled "Jalsa" is set to take place on March 28 at the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture in Uzanbazar, Guwahati.

The programme is being organised by Pratishruti Foundation in association with Star Cement and Sid's Creation.

The evening will be dedicated to popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, making it a fitting celebration of his contributions to music in the region.

The event will feature performances by a strong lineup of artists. Taking the stage will be AIR artiste Nandita Sarma, alongside Uttam Deb, Anand Dikshit, and Neha Bhagabati.

They will be accompanied by Subrata Chakrabarty, Dibyajyoti Changmai, Sushanta Chowdhury, Bikas Bhawal, Nitul Bhagabati, and Prabal Deka.

The foundation will also use the occasion to honour music director Pallab Talukdar, who will be formally felicitated during the evening's programme.

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