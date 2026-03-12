Jalukbari to Host Its First-Ever Maha Rudra Yagya From March 13 to 15

Residents of Jalukbari in Guwahati are organising a Maha Rudra Yagya for the first time, scheduled to be held from March 13 to 15 at the Puja Bakari premises near the National Highway 37 railway overpass.

The celebration committee — led by president Birendra Kumar Dutta, vice-president Kishoresh Das, working presidents Biren Talukdar and Sabin Chandra Kalita, and secretary Mukul Kalita — has extended a cordial invitation to the public to attend all programmes across the three days.

