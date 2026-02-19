Shrimad Bhagavat week-long Gyana Maha Yagya to be held in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Preparations are in full swing in Orang for a major spiritual congregation, the week-long Shrimad Bhagavat Gyana Maha Yagya, scheduled from May 3 to May 10 at the Orang VCDC office premises. The organizing committee has approved a budget of Rs 10 lakh for the event, which is expected to draw devotees from across Udalguri district and neighboring areas.

The plan was finalized during a series of public meetings held in January and February, where a 151-member Maha Yagya Management Committee was constituted to oversee arrangements. Muktalal Chapagain has been appointed President, with Indrajit Sharma as Working President and Dambaru Adhikari as Chief Secretary. Narayan Chandra Upadhyay will serve as Treasurer. Several assistant secretaries and departmental heads have also been assigned responsibilities to ensure the smooth execution of the programme.

The inaugural day on May 3 will begin with flag hoisting at 7:30 am, followed by a tree plantation drive, Khol Yatra, Mandap Puja, Aarti, and Pushpanjali, concluding with an evening Bhajan Kirtan session. Organizers stated that the week-long discourse on the Shrimad Bhagavat aims to promote spiritual awareness, moral values, and communal harmony.

Sub-committees have been formed to manage publicity, health services, reception, food distribution, cultural programmes, pandal and electricity arrangements, and volunteer coordination. Auditors have also been appointed to maintain financial transparency.

The event has received the patronage of several prominent public figures, including Assam Minister Charan Bodo, Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, MLA Shyam Chundi, and former MLA Jitu Kisan, among others.

