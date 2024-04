Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An employee in the Janata Bhawan, Guwahati, has reportedly gone missing after he left office on April 18. Identified as Fakhruddin Ahmed, he was working as a chowkidar in the Janata Bhawan. His family members filed a missing person report at the Dispur Police Station regarding this incident.

