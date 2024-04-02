Assam: Patient Allegedly Goes Missing From Tezpur Medical College

TEZPUR: In an astonishing incident, a female patient suddenly went out of sight from the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam's Sonitpur district, as per reports on Tuesday.
Sources reveal that the patient was admitted to the TMCH five days ago. Reportedly, the missing person has been identified as Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong.
Subba has been reported to be missing since 5 am on March 31.
Worried by her sudden disappearance, the woman's family members have registered a missing report at the police station.
The authorities of the TMCH have informed that all the CCTV cameras placed in the main entrance of the hospital are not working, thereby complicating the matter.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident, 15-year-old Sandipan Tanti, son of Nilotpal Tanti and Purabi Tanti of Dhoedaam Tea Estate under Doomdooma police station in Tinsukia district, has gone missing since Friday afternoon.
According to the FIR lodged in the Doomdooma police station, it was stated that Sandipan left his house to play with three friends at around 1 p.m. on Friday.
On finding him not returning home until the evening, the family started searching for him. On questioning the three mates with whom Sandipan went out to play, it was learned that they had gone somewhere else and that they did not take Sandipan with them.
The police have already launched a search operation for Sandipan, but he remained untraced until the filing of this report. Sandipan, a student at Don Bosco High School in Doomdooma, was promoted from class VIII to class IX this year.
