Assam: Patient Allegedly Goes Missing From Tezpur Medical College

TEZPUR: In an astonishing incident, a female patient suddenly went out of sight from the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam's Sonitpur district, as per reports on Tuesday.

Sources reveal that the patient was admitted to the TMCH five days ago. Reportedly, the missing person has been identified as Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong.

Subba has been reported to be missing since 5 am on March 31.

Worried by her sudden disappearance, the woman's family members have registered a missing report at the police station.