Jaypore Celebrates “Karigari Ki Kahani” In Guwahati: A Festive Tribute To India’s Rich Handloom Heritage

GUWAHATI: Jaypore, India’s leading curator of handmade and artisanal products from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., recently hosted an exclusive artisanal event at its Guwahati store to bring alive “Karigari Ki Kahani” – a festive showcase of India’s diverse craftsmanship across apparel, jewellery, and home decor.

The event highlights Jaypore’s commitment to blending the elegance of traditional art forms with the festive spirit, offering a curated collection that speaks to the beauty of handcraftsmanship.

Stepping into Jaypore’s Guwahati store is an immersive experience in Indian artisanal heritage, featuring timeless crafts like Hand Block Prints, Ikat, Ajrakh, Gota Patti, Shibori and more, alongside intricate jewellery pieces in Tribal Silver, Kundan, Temple and more.

These collections is complemented by the brand’s iconic Handwoven and Handloom textiles, a fitting tribute to the region’s vibrant handloom culture. In line with its philosophy, Jaypore brings the stories of India’s artisans to the forefront, making it a one-stop destination for festive shopping and a celebration of “Karigari Ki Kahani.”