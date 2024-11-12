Jaypore Celebrates “Karigari Ki Kahani” In Guwahati: A Festive Tribute To India’s Rich Handloom Heritage

GUWAHATI: Jaypore, India’s leading curator of handmade and artisanal products from the house of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., recently hosted an exclusive artisanal event at its Guwahati store to bring alive “Karigari Ki Kahani” – a festive showcase of India’s diverse craftsmanship across apparel, jewellery, and home decor.
The event highlights Jaypore’s commitment to blending the elegance of traditional art forms with the festive spirit, offering a curated collection that speaks to the beauty of handcraftsmanship.
Stepping into Jaypore’s Guwahati store is an immersive experience in Indian artisanal heritage, featuring timeless crafts like Hand Block Prints, Ikat, Ajrakh, Gota Patti, Shibori and more, alongside intricate jewellery pieces in Tribal Silver, Kundan, Temple and more.
These collections is complemented by the brand’s iconic Handwoven and Handloom textiles, a fitting tribute to the region’s vibrant handloom culture. In line with its philosophy, Jaypore brings the stories of India’s artisans to the forefront, making it a one-stop destination for festive shopping and a celebration of “Karigari Ki Kahani.”
Speaking about the event, Mr. Sooraj Bhat, CEO of Ethnic Business, ABFRL, said, “We are thrilled to bring Jaypore’s unique blend of heritage and contemporary elegance to the people of Guwahati. The response from the region has been overwhelming, and it’s a testament to Assam’s appreciation for fine craftsmanship. Jaypore aims to continue supporting and promoting traditional artisans while bringing new life to these age-old crafts.”
In a nod to Guwahati’s rich tradition, Jaypore plans to incorporate elements of northeastern craftsmanship into its upcoming collections, drawing inspiration from the region’s famous handloom weaves and natural motifs. With Assam and the Northeast known for their high-quality Muga Silk, Eri Silk, and intricate bamboo and cane work, Jaypore’s design team, led by Ms. Radhika Chhabra, Creative Head, is eager to explore collaborations with local artisans to bring the beauty of northeastern artistry into its products.
Ms. Chhabra shared, “The vibrant handloom culture in Assam and the entire Northeast is a treasure trove of inspiration. We’re excited to weave these rich traditions into Jaypore’s designs, allowing us to celebrate not only India’s diversity but also the beauty of northeastern artistry.”
The event in Guwahati was a true celebration of craftsmanship, where attendees were treated to live demonstrations by master artisan, offering an up-close experience of the intricate processes behind each creation. A highlight of the event was the traditional art of Bagh printing demonstrated by award-winning artisan Mohammed Kazeem Khatri.
Known for his expertise with natural dyes and intricate designs, Khatri has received global recognition for his work. His demonstration offered visitors a rare glimpse into this ancient block-printing technique, showcasing the skill and dedication that define India’s rich artisanal heritage.
Jaypore’s Guwahati store is part of the brand’s rapidly expanding retail footprint, with plans to open 30 stores by the end of the year. The brand’s continued expansion underscores its mission to make India’s artisanal heritage accessible to a broader audience, while also supporting traditional crafts in various regions across the country.
As Jaypore continues to expand and celebrate India’s cultural wealth, it invites Guwahati’s residents to discover “Karigari Ki Kahani” and be part of this festive celebration that honours India’s artisans and craftsmanship.
About Jaypore
Jaypore is one of India’s leading destination brands for all things Craft and Artisanal across exquisite apparel, jewellery, and home products. India has a rich heritage of handmade crafts and traditional products.
Jaypore as a brand is committed to designing, sourcing, and retailing authentic Indian products suited for a modern lifestyle. The brand hosts more than 30 crafts and curates them on its beautiful website www.jaypore.com along with 27 stores pan India.
In a very short time, Jaypore has become a well-respected brand in the artisan community for not only hosting authentic crafts but also taking them to a larger audience.
Apart from its own brand, Jaypore aggregates other artisan-based brands on its portal. Jaypore ships worldwide and has a global audience. At the heart of everything Jaypore does is the commitment to offering authentic products that elevate everyday life.
About Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited
ABFRL is part of a leading Indian conglomerate, The Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 13,996 Cr. spanning retail space of 11.9 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2024), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.
The Company has a network of 4,664 stores across approximately 37,205 multi-brand outlets with 9,563 point of sales in department stores across India (as on 31st March 2024).
It has a repertoire of India’s largest brands in Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England, established over 25 years. Pantaloons is one of India’s leading fashion retailers.
Company’s international Brands portfolio includes - The Collective, Amongst India's largest multi-brand retailers of international brands and has long term exclusive partnerships with select brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett London, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle, Reebok, Simon Carter and Galeries Lafayette.
The Company’s foray into branded ethnic wear business includes brands such as Jaypore, Tasva & Marigold Lane. The company has strategic partnerships with Designers ‘Shantanu & Nikhil’, ‘Tarun Tahiliani’, ‘Sabyasachi’ and ‘House of Masaba’.
In addition, to cater to the needs of digitally native consumers, ABFRL is building a portfolio of Digital-first brands under its technology led ‘House of D2C Brands’ venture TMRW. TMRW is on a path to building a portfolio of Digital First brands in partnership with founders of emerging brands in the E-Commerce market.
The Company in Sept 2023 completed the acquisition of 51% stake in TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. TCNS is India’s leading women’s branded ethnic apparel company that designs, markets and retails portfolio of women’s branded apparel across brands W, Aurelia, Wishful, Elleven & Folksong.
For further information, please contact: Janet Arole | AVP & Head, Corporate Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited | janet.arole@abfrl.adityabirla.com
