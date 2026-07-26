JCTU urges Centre to declare Assam’s recurring floods a national issue amid mounting deaths and devastation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Joint Council of Trade Unions (JCTU), Assam on Saturday expressed grave concern over the worsening flood situation in the state, calling for immediate relief and rehabilitation measures while renewing its demand for the Centre to declare Assam’s flood problem a national issue.

In a statement, the organisation said the floods had caused widespread devastation, particularly in the Upper Assam districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat. It claimed that, according to official figures, around 50 people had lost their lives, more than 100 remained missing and nearly 11 lakh people had been affected by the disaster.

The council said countless families had lost their homes, livestock and sources of livelihood, while extensive agricultural land had been damaged. It also alleged that relief materials had yet to reach many flood-hit areas and claimed rescue operations had not been carried out with the urgency required, raising questions over the effectiveness of the state’s flood control and disaster management systems. JCTU appealed to its affiliated trade unions, workers and employees to contribute generously towards relief and rehabilitation efforts for the affected population.

The organisation also urged both the Central and Assam governments to step up relief and rehabilitation measures without delay. It reiterated the long-standing demand that Assam’s recurring flood problem be recognised as a national issue and called on the Centre to initiate permanent measures to address the crisis.

The trade union body further appealed to people from all sections of society to unite in support of these demands and build a broad-based movement for a lasting solution to the state’s recurring floods.

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