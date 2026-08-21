Joint inaugural meeting marks formal launch of five elected committees of 16th Assam Assembly

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The joint inaugural meeting of the Elected Committees of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) was held on Thursday at the Central Hall of the Assam Legislative Assembly under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Five Elected Committees of the 16th Assembly were constituted during the recently concluded Budget Session. These are the Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on Public Undertakings, Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs, Committee on Welfare of BCs, OBCs and MOBCs, and Committee on Estimates. The tenure of the committees is 30 months.

Addressing the inaugural meeting, Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass urged the chairpersons and members of all the committees to discharge their assigned duties and responsibilities with commitment and accountability. He called upon them to play a strong role in fulfilling the expectations and aspirations of the people.

The Speaker highlighted the important role played by the Assembly committees in ensuring the overall development of the state and expressed hope that the committees would actively contribute towards this objective. Assembly Secretary Rajiv Bhattacharyya delivered the welcome address, while Deputy Speaker Dr. Habbey Teron proposed the vote of thanks.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika and the chairpersons of the respective committees—Rekibuddin Ahmed, Prasanta Phukan, Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhuban Pegu and Mayur Borgohain—also addressed the meeting. Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Commissioner and Secretary of the Finance Department Jayant Narlikar, and Accountant General (Accounts) of Assam Nirmalamati Maisnam also spoke on the importance, responsibilities and functioning of the various Assembly committees. The meeting marked the formal beginning of the functioning of the five Elected Committees of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.

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