Assam Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass Calls for Tougher Laws Against Satra Land Encroachment

A CORRESPONDENT

BARPETA: Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who is the MLA of Sarbhog-Bhawanipur LAC, stressed the implementation of laws against illegal encroachment of satra lands. After becoming the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker for the second time, Dass visited the Mahapurush Madhavdev-established Barpeta Satra, where he made the statement.

He said, “A strict law should be followed so that the encroachers cannot capture Satra land, and if anyone does so, capital punishment should be given.” He also mentioned that time and again after eviction drives, the xatra lands have been re-encroached. He thus suggested that the problem would be solved only if the encroachers were punished.

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