JP Rajkhowa named for Mahabir Chilarai Award announces Axam Xahitya Xabha

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Axam Xahitya Xabha has announced that the Mahabir Chilarai Award for this year will be conferred upon eminent writer and administrator Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa. Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa was the former Chief Secretary of Assam as well as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Upendrajit Sharma, Secretary General of Axam Xahitya Xabha, made this announcement. He also announced that the award will be given away on February 24, 2024, at an event in Dhaligaon commemorating the Mahabir Chilarai Divas.

