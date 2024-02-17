Axam Xahitya Xabha secretary Dr Upendrajit Sarma meets BTC chief Pramod Bodo

Nalbari: A group of delegates led by Axam Xahitya Xabha secretary Dr Upendrajit Sarma met BTC chief Pramod Bodo on Thursday against the allegation that the Assamese language has been neglected in BTR. The meeting was positive. Dr Upendrajit Sarma said, “There are constant efforts by some selfish circles to weaken us linguistically and culturally. I wish all ethnic groups to come together and resolve it amicably.” He also said that the government should take steps to grant land pattas to the indigenous people living in BTR. Dr Bipin Chandra Kalita, convener of Ethnic History Project Sub-Committee of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Kamdev Das, president of Baksa District Xahitya Xabha, Akhil Kalita, Coordinator, Mangalchandi Brahma Bhasha Research Center etc. were the members of the delegation.

BTC chief Pramod Bodo said that they would arrange a meeting shortly with Axom Xahitya Xabha to cover all these issues and said he would take initiatives for it. The delegates admired the goodwill of Pramod Bodo.

