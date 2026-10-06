Justice Kaushik Goswami assumes charge as Gauhati High Court judge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Justice Kaushik Goswami assumed charge as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court on Monday after his appointment was notified by the Government of India.

Goswami, who was serving as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court, assumed charge today, in accordance with a notification issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice, on October 1.

The oath of office was administered by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar. With his assumption of charge, Justice Goswami continued as a Judge of the Gauhati High Court, which has jurisdiction over Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

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