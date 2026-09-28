Gauhati High Court: 52,193 Cases Pending Across Benches; 17,525 Over Five Years

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has 17,525 pending cases over five years old in its principal seat as of July 31, 2026. However, the total number of pending cases in the principal seat is 48,728 as of July 31, 2026 – 35,642 civil and 13,086 criminal cases.

Apart from these pending cases, the high court’s outlying benches have 228 cases pending for five years as of July 31, 2026 – the Kohima bench has 46 cases, the Aizawl bench has 44, and the Itanagar bench has 138 cases. The total number of pending cases in these outlying benches is 3,465. The high court has a total of 52,193 pending cases, including 38,242 civil and 13,951 criminal cases, in both its principal seat and outlying benches.

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