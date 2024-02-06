Justice Vijay Bishnoi sworn in as Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court

Guwahati: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Justice Vijay Bishnoi as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court at a solemn function held at Raj Bhavan on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjit Dass, Chief Secretary, Government of Assam Paban Kumar Borthakur, Advocate General Assam Devajit Saikia, DGP G.P Singh, DGP, Meghalaya LR Bishnoi, judges of Gauhati High Court, members from legal fraternity, and other senior officials of State government, stated a press release.

Also Read: Gauhati High Court notifies supply of mandatory information in bail applications