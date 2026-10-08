Kahilipara Puja Committee Urges Enhanced Police Patrolling for Durga Puja Festivities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Brihattar Kahilipara Sarbojonin Durga Puja Udjapan Samiti has sought adequate police patrolling and security arrangements in and around the Kahilipara area during the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations. The puja committee urged the authorities to ensure regular and effective police patrolling, particularly during the evening and night hours, in view of the expected movement of devotees, visitors and vehicles in the locality during the festival.

The committee said increased police presence would help maintain peace and prevent any untoward incidents during the puja days. It also stressed the need for proper traffic regulation and security arrangements to ensure the safety of devotees and visitors. The Samiti requested the authorities to instruct the Kahilipara Police Station to arrange regular patrolling in and around the puja venue and adjoining areas throughout the celebrations.

The committee said adequate security and policing would help ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully and without disruption.

The appeal comes ahead of Durga Puja, when large gatherings are expected at puja venues across Guwahati.

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