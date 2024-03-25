Kalapahar Block Congress raps BJP government in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A meeting was organized by the Kalapahar Block Congress Committee (KBCC) at Sonaiguli in Guwahati yesterday and discussed the present socio-political environment of the area in particular and that of the state in general.

Most of the speakers, including senior citizen Jibon Kuli, deplored what he said, the autocratic nature of the present government and its lacklustre performance in governance, their inability to contain skyrocketing prices, their failure to create job opportunities, etc.

More than 50 local youths, mostly belonging to the tribal community, joined INC because they felt it was only the Congress that could instill confidence among people.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopal C. Sarma, Chairman of the No. 5 Guwahati Lok Sabha Election Campaigning Committee, elaborated on various failures of the BJP government, especially the rapidly deteriorating economic health of the country due to the pursuit of wrong policies. He further said that the government has failed in all its commitments to the people while pursuing anti-poor but pro-capitalist policies. Poor people were burdened with taxes while giving large tax concessions to big business houses by writing off their bank burdens.

He said that people see some hope in the candidature of Mira Borthakur Goswami, nominated by the Indian National Congress, who has been actively involved in issues of public delivery for a long time now. She is also a candidate for the United Opposition Forum, which is supported by civil society.

Sarma appealed to all those who were present in the meeting not only to vote in her favour but also to campaign vigorously among people for her victory, a press release said."

Also read: Assam Congress moves Chief Election Commissioner accusing state govt of violating model code of conduct (sentinelassam.com)