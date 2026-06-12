Kamakhya Temple to Shift All Special Darshan Bookings Online from June 15, 2026

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The authorities of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya have announced that they will shift the booking of Special Darshan Tickets entirely to an online system from June 15, 2026, in a move aimed at streamlining pilgrim management amid the growing rush of devotees at the temple.

According to a public notice issued by the temple administration, the newly upgraded online portal for booking Special Darshan Tickets will open to the general public at 6:00 pm on June 15.

The temple authorities stated that, due to the increasing number of devotees visiting Maa Kamakhya Devalaya every day, they will discontinue the facility for offline counter booking of Special Darshan Tickets, including both morning and afternoon slots, from June 15 onwards.

The official booking portal is www.mkdonline.in

The Doloi of Maa Kamakhya Devalaya issued the notice.

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