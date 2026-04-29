Kamrup Academy HS School Achieves 92.16% Pass Rate in HS Final Exam 2026 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Academy Higher Secondary School, located at Chenikuthi in Guwahati, has registered 92.16 per cent overall success rate in the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination 2026 results. In the Arts stream, a total of 93 students appeared, of whom 86 passed, while 7 students failed, resulting in a pass percentage of 92.47%. Among the successful candidates, 2 students secured First Division, 55 secured Second Division, and 29 were placed in Third Division.

In the Science stream, 9 students appeared for the examination, with 8 students passing and 1 failing, recording a pass percentage of 89%. Notably, no student secured First Division in Science, while 6 students secured Second Division and 2 were placed in Third Division.

The school also reported letter marks in select subjects, with one student each securing distinction in Anthropology, Assamese, and Retail Trade.

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