Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) Congratulates Bharatiya Janata Party on Assam victory

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Chamber of Commerce (KCC) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its landslide victory in Assam.

In a statement issued on Sunday, KCC president MP Jain congratulated Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with his team, party members, and workers, on what the chamber described as a remarkable achievement.

The chamber expressed confidence that under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam would witness significant all-round development in key sectors such as industrialisation, tourism, hospitality, infrastructure, and employment generation.

The release further stated that the people of Assam have reposed immense faith and trust in the Chief Minister’s leadership, long-term vision, determination, and commitment to the progress of the state.

KCC also observed that the present leadership and its team are expected to play a major role in transforming the demographic and economic landscape of Assam while contributing substantially to the overall economic growth of the Northeast region.

The chamber reiterated its optimism regarding the state’s future growth and development under the present government.

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