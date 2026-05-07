Assam: AGP proposes Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as CM for second term

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: All newly elected MLAs of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) today proposed the name of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma as the next CM, who led the NDA to victory in the just-concluded Assembly election. The AGP MLAs expressed their satisfaction at his performance in developing the state during the past five years of the NDA government.

In the recently concluded election, 10 AGP candidates won in their respective constituencies.

On Wednesday, the first meeting of the AGP Legislative Party was held at the AGP head office in Guwahati’s Ambari, in the presence of the newly elected MLAs of the AGP.

During the Legislative Party meeting, AGP leaders proposed Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s name for the chief minister post for a second consecutive term. AGP legislators also elected Atul Bora as the leader of the AGP Legislative Party.

After the conclusion of the meeting, AGP president Atul Bora said, “The name of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has brought a wave of all-round development and progress to Assam during the last five-year term, has been proposed unanimously as the next Chief Minister of Assam. This proposal has been accepted to further accelerate the pace of all-round progress in Assam. At the same time, all the newly elected MLAs of the AGP have pledged to give their all for the rapid development of their respective constituencies and the all-round development of Assam as well as the resolution of long-standing problems and development of the indigenous people.”

“In today’s meeting, along with my election as the Leader of the Legislative Party, Keshab Mahanta has been elected as the deputy leader. Dharmeswar Roy has been elected as the chief whip of the Legislative Party, and Dr Tapan Das has been elected as the secretary. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the members of the Legislative Party for placing their trust in me and assigning me the responsibility of leader. I also extend my sincere best wishes from my side to the newly elected AGP MLAs present at the meeting for a successful tenure,” Bora added.

Six new faces have been added to the list of AGP MLAs – Jibesh Roy of Bilasipara, Dipak Kumar Das of Barpeta, Dharmeswar Roy of Bajali, Prakash Chandra Das of Hajo-Sualkuchi, Dr Tapan Das of Dimoria, and Bikash Saikia of Teok. In the 15th Assam Assembly, the number of AGP members was 9, and this time it has increased to 10. AGP has been in the NDA as an alliance partner since 2016.

Also Read: Assam Election Results 2026: NDA Sweeps All Kamrup Metro Seats, Himanta Biswa Sarma Wins Jalukbari by Landslide