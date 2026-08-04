Kamrup DC Deba Kumar Mishra Completes Self-Enumeration for Census 2027

A CORRESPONDENT

GUWAHATI: Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra completed his online Self-Enumeration for Census 2027 on Monday and urged residents of the district to participate in the exercise.

After completing the process, Mishra appealed to citizens to use the Self-Enumeration facility and contribute to the successful conduct of the Census. He said the online Self-Enumeration portal had opened on August 2 and would remain accessible until August 16, allowing people to submit their household and individual details from home.

The District Commissioner urged citizens to complete the exercise within the stipulated period and actively participate in the national census process.

Also Read: Census 2027: Officials asked to complete self-enumeration within first week