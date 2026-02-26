Kamrup DC Orders to Deposit Licensed Arms in 7 Days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the impending General Elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly, the Government of Assam has issued an order directing all licensed arms holders in Kamrup Metropolitan district to deposit their firearms at respective police stations.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Swapneel Paul, IAS, stated that the move has been taken to maintain law and order and ensure public peace during the election period.

As per the directive, all licensed firearms along with ammunition must be mandatorily deposited within seven days from the date of issuance of the order. The deposited arms will remain in police custody until one week after the declaration of election results, marking the completion of the election process.

The order further mentioned that any organization, institution, department or individual seeking exemption may apply in writing to the District Magistrate, furnishing details such as license number, UIN, weapon number and reasons for exemption.

Police stations have been instructed to issue proper receipts to license holders at the time of deposit. Officers-in-Charge will also be responsible for ensuring that the firearms are returned to their respective owners after the stipulated period.

Failure to comply with the directive within the specified timeframe will invite prosecution under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Arms Act, 1959.

