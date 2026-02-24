Golaghat DC directs licensed arms holders to deposit weapons ahead of Assembly polls

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: In view of the upcoming Legislative Assembly Election 2026 and its smooth conduct, the District Magistrate-cum-District Commissioner of Golaghat, Parag Kumar Kakati, issued an order to licensed arms holders to deposit their arms at nearby police stations immediately. Any such licensee failing to do the same within the stipulated date will be liable to be prosecuted under the relevant provisions of law. However, this directive does not apply to the armed forces, police, and authorized government officials on duty. After the completion of the election process, these weapons will be returned in accordance with regulations. Strict legal action under the Arms Act will be taken against anyone violating this directive.

