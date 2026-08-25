Kamrup DC presides over inter-country adoption handover in Amingaon linking Assam and Spain

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: An official inter-country adoption handover ceremony was held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office at Amingaon on Monday, marking the formal placement of a child with adoptive parents from Spain. The ceremony was jointly organised by the District Administration, Kamrup, District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), Kamrup, and Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA), Boko. District Commissioner of Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra, presided over the ceremony in the presence of Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Kamrup, Sharif Uddin Ahmed Pathan; Additional District Commissioner (WCD), Kamrup, Geetashri Lachit; and Additional Superintendent of Police, Kamrup, Punnam Pegu. Addressing the gathering, Mishra said that the completion of the legal adoption process under the Adoption Regulations, 2022, would help strengthen the bilateral and cultural ties between India and Spain, particularly between Assam and Spain.

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