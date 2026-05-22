Kamrup District Commissioner stresses awareness on child welfare, legal adoption initiatives

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: The meeting of the District Child Welfare and Protection Committee (DCWPC), Kamrup, was held on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office, Amingaon, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner of Kamrup, Deba Kumar Mishra.

In the meeting, the functioning and progress of the Child Welfare Committee and Juvenile Justice Board were reviewed, along with the discussion of various issues and concerns related to child welfare and protection in the district. Emphasis was laid on strengthening institutional mechanisms and enhancing coordinated efforts among concerned departments for the welfare and protection of children. Special emphasis was also laid on creating greater public awareness regarding legal adoption procedures and promoting adoption as an important measure for ensuring the care, protection, and rehabilitation of children in need.

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