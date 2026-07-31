Kamrup DC urges united fight against human trafficking and witch-hunting

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Stressing the need for coordinated efforts to tackle human trafficking and witch-hunting, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra on Thursday urged all stakeholders to identify vulnerable areas, intensify awareness campaigns and promote education as an effective tool to combat these social evils.

He was speaking at an awareness programme organised on the occasion of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2026 by Sankalp: District Hub for Empowerment of Women under the Women & Child Development Department, Assam, at the conference hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Kamrup.

Addressing the gathering, the DC highlighted the possible causes of human trafficking and witch-hunting and called for collective action to eliminate trafficking and protect vulnerable communities. He expressed hope that every department and individual would contribute towards achieving this objective.

During the programme, a presentation on Mission Shakti highlighted the objectives and various sub-schemes aimed at ensuring the empowerment, protection and welfare of women.

Advocate Haripriya Rajbongshi of the Gauhati High Court delivered a presentation on the State Policy on Combating Human Trafficking and Ending Witch-Hunting. She discussed the prevailing challenges, legal provisions and the need to strengthen institutional mechanisms while enhancing community participation to address these issues effectively.

DSP Tinkujyoti Choudhury outlined the initiatives undertaken by the police to prevent human trafficking and explained the role of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) in rescue operations, investigation, rehabilitation and inter-agency coordination. He also emphasised the importance of collaborative planning and timely intervention to strengthen anti-trafficking measures. The Assistant Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) informed the gathering that the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has been regularly organising awareness programmes on human trafficking and related issues. He also assured the gathering that the DLSA remains available to provide legal assistance and support to those in need.

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